Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia
Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about:
-The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia
-What happens in a brain affected by dementia
-The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease
-FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms
-helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources
Alzheimer's Association 5075 Shoreham Place Suite 240, San Diego, California 92122 View Map
