Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish)

English class: 10:00am - 11:00am

Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about:

-The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

-What happens in a brain affected by dementia

-The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease

-FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms

-helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources

Clase en Español: 11:15am - 12:15pm

Aprenda sobre:

-La deiferencia entre la perdida de memoria, la demencia, y la enfermedad de Alzheimer

-Los síntomas de Alzheimer y de otros tipos de demencia

-El proceso del diagnostic

-Porque la detencción temprana es crucial para el tratamiento y la plantificación

-Cuales son los pasos a seguir