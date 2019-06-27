Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish)

to Google Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00

Fallbrook Family Health Center 1328 South Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California 92028

English class: 10:00am - 11:00am

Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about:

-The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

-What happens in a brain affected by dementia

-The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease

-FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms

-helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources

Clase en Español: 11:15am - 12:15pm

Aprenda sobre:

-La deiferencia entre la perdida de memoria, la demencia, y la enfermedad de Alzheimer

-Los síntomas de Alzheimer y de otros tipos de demencia

-El proceso del diagnostic

-Porque la detencción temprana es crucial para el tratamiento y la plantificación

-Cuales son los pasos a seguir

Info

Fallbrook Family Health Center 1328 South Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California 92028 View Map
Fallbrook
6195418894
to Google Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00 iCalendar - Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish) - 2019-06-27 10:00:00