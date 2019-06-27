Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia (English and Spanish)
Fallbrook Family Health Center 1328 South Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California 92028
English class: 10:00am - 11:00am
Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Join us to learn about:
-The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia
-What happens in a brain affected by dementia
-The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease
-FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms
-helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources
Clase en Español: 11:15am - 12:15pm
Aprenda sobre:
-La deiferencia entre la perdida de memoria, la demencia, y la enfermedad de Alzheimer
-Los síntomas de Alzheimer y de otros tipos de demencia
-El proceso del diagnostic
-Porque la detencción temprana es crucial para el tratamiento y la plantificación
-Cuales son los pasos a seguir