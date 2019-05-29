Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors

Alzheimer's Association 5075 Shoreham Place Suite 240, San Diego, California 92122

Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias can cause a person to act in different and unpredictable ways. These types of reactions can lead to misunderstanding, frustration or tension between the person with dementia and the caregiver. Learn how to:

-Identify common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia

-Assess challenging behavior

-Use a four-step process to intervene with the dementia-related behaviors.

San Diego
619-541-8894
