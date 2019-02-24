Understanding Surfaces, an Art Exhibition

San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107

The San Diego Watercolor Society presents “Understanding Surfaces,” an art exhibition juried by award-winning artist Nancy Oleska. The exhibit runs 2/24/2019 through 3/30/2019 at our Art Gallery in The ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The Opening Reception is Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm with 95-100 original ready-to-hang paintings for sale, plus wine, food and the fellowship of other art enthusiasts. The Gallery is open Weds-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm, Sun 12-4 pm, and is free to the public. Visit www.sdws.org for more information and to view our Online Gallery.

San Diego Watercolor Society Gallery at NTC Promenade 2825 Dewey Road, San Diego, California 92107
619-876-4550
