Underwater Coding
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Students will learn how to program in Scratch, a drag-and-drop visual computer programming language. In these workshops, we will create an underwater scene which include fish swimming around the ocean, along with a scuba diving character. Students will code and customize this animated ocean scene.
Limit 20. Register at https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/underwater-coding-1
Info
