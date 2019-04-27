Underwater Coding

to Google Calendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Students will learn how to program in Scratch, a drag-and-drop visual computer programming language. In these workshops, we will create an underwater scene which include fish swimming around the ocean, along with a scuba diving character. Students will code and customize this animated ocean scene.

Limit 20. Register at https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/underwater-coding-1

Info

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla
to Google Calendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00 iCalendar - Underwater Coding - 2019-04-27 15:00:00