2017 is a new year...seriously. Let's start it off with a killer Undie Bike Ride & Clothing drive. We're heading back to North Park and being welcomed into the new ChuckAlek Biergarten.

Undie Bike Ride 6: Undies & Onesies United (and FULL MOON!) is about having fun, promoting a positive self-body image, and building a stronger bike community in San Diego. Plus we do some good for others.

Once again we'll be donating your gently used clothing to locals right here in San Diego who need them. And we'll be raising money to support a good cause (tbd).

Once again we'll be building a roster of sponsors to donate per rider. So the the more riders the more good we can do!

Let's celebrate cycling, being confident in ourselves an don the road, celebrate warm nights, and toast to Biking Sexy once we’re done.

Feel good, dress up, down, or mostly not at all!

Loose Guidelines for Underwear Rides:

1. You should probably wear underwear.. only underwear or swimwear or something you feel comfortable in.

2. Helmets and lights are strongly encouraged. This is a NIGHT RIDE. Trust us.

3. Be safe and have fun. (Bikes, then beers obviously it will be fun!)

4. Age 21+ Bike Ride

5. RIDE AT YOUR OWN RISK!

*We might be there early if you need a motivational Hi-five…just saying.