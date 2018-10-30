This Halloween, join us as we spend an evening bravely facing the thing that haunts us all the most…the truth.

The SOULcial Workers Present… Unfiltered: No Mask, Just Me.

A Showcase and Benefit for Camp AART. Enjoy Live performances and interactive activities, food, DJ, and so much more!

This showcase, created by an amazing CAST of young artist from Camp AART, will engage attendees in authentic conversation about mental health through artistry and storytelling. Camp AART is and educational arts program working to prevent suicide by restoring relationships through creative youth development.

Be there as we set the stage for a dramatic change in the way we think and speak about suicide, mental health and other important issues that live in the dark. This season we are addressing fear and shame, exploring their relationship to mental health, and the role they play in preventing us from seeking support before it’s too late.

We invite to come out and experience this thrilling event. Support the incredible work of our young artist, eat and dance the night away!

Honestly, The only thing to be afraid of… is missing out!

Tuesday October 30th, 2018 @ The Dojo Cafe

4350 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego , Ca 92105

Doors Open @ 5:15 pm

100% of donations collected will support the youth of Camp AART.

If you are unable to attend the event. Please take a moment to check out some our previous work at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdzKU8fBgHw

and please support us by clicking the following link: www.paypal.me/TheSOULcialWorkers

Please like our page The SOULcial Workers

and follow us on instagram @Thesoulcialworkers.

If you or someone you know is in need of support please reach out. Call the 24 Access & Crisis Line at 1 (888) 724 - 7240.

You can find resources and addition information at Up2sd.org and eachmindmatters.org