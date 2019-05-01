United Way's Second Annual Breakfast

United Way is hosting its second annual community breakfast to support local children and families. The breakfast event will gather hundreds of business and government leaders, community partners and school advocates to support moving students and families forward to a brighter future through education and family stability.

The event will be held on Wednesday, May 1, from 7:15 to 9:30 a.m., at the Doubletree Hotel at Hazard Center in Mission Valley, with award-winning journalist and KUSI-TV anchor Elizabeth Alvarez as emcee. The keynote speaker Pedro A. Noguera, an education expert and distinguished professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Open to the public and sponsored by Solar Turbines, the United Way Community Breakfast will also include an awards presentation, celebrating outstanding community support of children and families throughout San Diego County.

The cost is $100 for individual tickets and tables of 10 are $1,000.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit uwsd.org/Breakfast2019. For sponsorships and tables, contact Jim Woods at 858-636-4145 or jim.woods@uwsd.org.