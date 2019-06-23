Universal Wrestling Federation Beach Brawl 2019

The UWF marquee event returns in 2019.

Wrestling fans, are you ready? Professional wrestling's most anticipated event is here. The Universal Wrestling Federation presents Beach Brawl 2019. Event date is Sunday June 23, 2019 at 5:00pm.

Matches will include an 8 man tournament for the UWF Television Championship.

Hosted by Jasmin St. Claire.

Card subject to change.

No tickets will be sold at the door. All tickets must be purchased online.

https://www.groupon.com/deals/universal-wrestling-federation

No Refunds or exchanges.