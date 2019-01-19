Unknown Territory
Visions Art Museum: Contemporary Quilts + Textiles 2825 Dewey Road, Suite 100, San Diego, California 92106
Unknown Territory is a collection of mixed media sculpture and wall hangings created using simple everyday materials primarily building materials, most notably tarpaper. I.C. Simpson explores the "Unknown Territory" of human creativity through the use of paint, lumber, fastners, metal and roofing felt paper.
Info
Visions Art Museum: Contemporary Quilts + Textiles 2825 Dewey Road, Suite 100, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art
Point Loma