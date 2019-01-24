Unleash your Voice Meditation
Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga 3287 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116
Unleash Your Voice is an embodied meditation practice designed to awaken you to the power of your own vibration. Embrace your creativity and harmonize with other voices through chant, mantra, toning, chakras, and vocal improv. Guided by Sita Rose, this vocal playground is a safe space for you to let go, sing, and get curious about your vocal Sound Healing. Come as you are. $15 suggested donation.
Golden Hill, Normal Heights, North Park