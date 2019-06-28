'Unstoppable You' Personal Mastery Workshop at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

California's No. 1 Best Resort, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, has partnered with Lifewellness Institute to host an ‘Unstoppable You' Personal Mastery Workshop with Dr. Roddy Carter on Friday, June 28. Held at Rancho Valencia's Forbes Five-Star Spa, this workshop will draw on modern neuroscience to illuminate personal emotional and mental design and includes a 60-minute spa treatment, $30 lunch credit, unlimited group fitness classes, hydrotherapy circuit & spa pool access as well as relaxation room access with snacks & organic tea.