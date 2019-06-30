Unsung and off the Chain: A Celbra

Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., Valencia Park, California 92114

We will have a Black Music Production which will feature dance, song and history on Black Music and Black Music Month The event is a fundraiser for the Valencia Park/ Malcolm X Library to purchase children and teen books and the Kurt Cunningham Counseling Services Fund. This fund provides assistance to community members seeking counseling services who may be uninsured, under-insured, or need help with payments or co-payments.

Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., Valencia Park, California 92114 View Map
Valencia Park
619-527-3405
