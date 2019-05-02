Our Unsung Minds

Inspired by a loved one's battle with mental health, this project seeks to illuminate, through photographs and writing, some of the challenges faced by those affected by mental health struggles. All proceeds from sales of work in this exhibit will be donated to the Poway Center for the Performing Arts [15%] and the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance nonprofit organization [85%].

This free art exhibit will be open May 2 - May 25, and the free art reception will be on Thursday, 5/16/19 from 6:30PM-8:30PM. For gallery hours, please visit this link: https://powaycenter.com/169/Art-Shows