Untitled 2018: A Photographic Exhibition & Auction

Join us at Bread & Salt gallery for a one-night only auction and exhibition of the top 20 photographic prints from our Untitled 2018 contest. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Museum of Photographic Arts. See all competition entries shown in a rotating slideshow, sip craft beer from Coronado Brewing Co., and bid on original art by some of the regions best photographers. Winning entries were judged and curated by Thomas Werner and prizes will be awarded for the top 3 images. Free event and open to everyone.