Up Close and Out of Focus

SDSU's Department of Classics and Humanities presents the 23rd Annual Adams Lecture in the Humanities featuring Dr. Jason De Léon and accompanied by a photographic exhibit in Love Library. Dr. De Léon will discuss an ongoing photoethnographic project focused on the violent day-to-day lives of Honduran smugglers who profit by moving Central Americans across Mexico. He will highlight both the complicated and often short lives that these individuals live and discuss the ethics of trying to visually represent their experiences.