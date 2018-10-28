Once Upon a Hallowe'en

Poway celebrates Halloween in a distinctly different way, and the public is invited to join in the fun! A Kids Costume Parade kicks off the event at 4:45 pm, with carnival games, duck races in the fountain, crafts for kids, Thriller dancers, spooky tales, face painting, a caricature artist, pony rides, a petting zoo, a replica of the Ectomobile from the movie “Ghostbusters,” a pie-eating contest and more rounding out the 4-hour event. There will be a nominal fee for entrance to the haunted house, food, beverages and rides aboard the “Halloween Express.” All this and more await you at Old Poway Park!