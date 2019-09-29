Sonia Sparks has invited the studio artists of THE STUDIO DOOR to collaborate with this exciting exhibition UPTOWN MEETS DOWNTOWN.

Exhibition: September 29, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

Opening Reception: Sunday, Sep 29 from 6 - 9 PM

RSVP with Sparks Gallery Required for opening night

With eyes on 2020, The studio artists of The Studio Door have found inspiration by mashing up their contemporary styles with a nod to the Roaring Twenties. The 1920s were called “roaring” because of the exuberant, freewheeling popular culture of the decade. Art during the roaring 20's embraced a world ready for change. Experimentation was the best way to describe artistic and cultural trends.