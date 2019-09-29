Uptown Meets Downtown
Sparks Gallery 530 6th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Sonia Sparks has invited the studio artists of THE STUDIO DOOR to collaborate with this exciting exhibition UPTOWN MEETS DOWNTOWN.
Exhibition: September 29, 2019 through January 5, 2020.
Opening Reception: Sunday, Sep 29 from 6 - 9 PM
RSVP with Sparks Gallery Required for opening night
[link coming soon]
With eyes on 2020, The studio artists of The Studio Door have found inspiration by mashing up their contemporary styles with a nod to the Roaring Twenties. The 1920s were called “roaring” because of the exuberant, freewheeling popular culture of the decade. Art during the roaring 20's embraced a world ready for change. Experimentation was the best way to describe artistic and cultural trends.