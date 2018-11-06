Using Citizen Science to Track Sevengill Sharks: A Citizen Science Lecture

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Learn how to identify and protect sevengill shark populations!

Speaker: Barbara Lloyd, Founder, Ocean Sanctuaries, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization

Certain species, such as the sevengill shark or the whale shark, have unique patterns which can be utilized to identify individuals and to track resightings of the same shark. Ocean sanctuaries is using online tools along with photos and videos to develop a collaborative data management system to estimate sevengill shark populations in Southern California and South Africa.

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
858-552-1657
