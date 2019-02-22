Using Food as Medicine

Herbs and spices are age old forms of treating ailments. Antibiotic, antibacterial properties are found in some of our most beloved foods. Learn which foods are most successful for preventing common conditions. Boost your immune system with phytonutrients. Ward off the winter blues. All while enjoying scrumptious vitamin and mineral rich meals. Samples will be provided. Menu includes: Flu Busting Soup, Magic Green Sauce, Raw Cacao Truffles.

Fri, Feb 22, 12-2pm. $49/M, $55/NM.

Registration required by Feb 20 (858) 459-0831.