USO San Diego’s 78th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala: Stand Up for Liberty will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Ernest Rady Philanthropist, Businessman and Entrepreneur will receive the America Eagle Award and Gary Sinise Academy Award Winner & Founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation will receive the Patriot Award.

Co-Chairs include Hélène and George Gould, Reena and Sam Horowitz, Arlene and Richard Esgate, Jeanne Jones, and Stephanie Brown. TV personalities, Nichelle Medina and Lisa Remillard, will serve as emcees for the evening.

The Gala celebrates the strong, enduring relationship between San Diego and our Armed Forces, and will feature the stories of San Diego service members as they share their experiences and inspire us with their bravery.

Gala entertainment for the evening includes Las Vegas headliner, Frankie Moreno, and his 10-piece band. For the third year, National Anthem Singer, Painter, and TV personality, Joe Everson, will also lend his talents to the gala.

Founded in 1941, the USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation. The organization operates USO centers on military installations across the United States and throughout the world, including in combat zones, and even unstaffed USO service sites in places too dangerous for anyone but combat troops to occupy. In San Diego, USO San Diego offers a wide range of services for traveling members and their families. The organization’s many specialized programs provide a continuum of support to men and women throughout their journey, from the first time they put on their uniform, until they leave military service.

For ticket information, visit www.usosandiego.org/gala-2019. For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, please contact Sharon Smith at 619-987-8020 or email SharonSmith@usosandiego.org