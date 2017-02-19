Valentine Memories Flute and Harp Concert and Oceanview Dessert Buffet

Valentine Memories - Please join us on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 PM for an afternoon of romantic, shimmering musical delights! L.A.'s Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra returns to the Encinitas Library Concert Stage to join harpist Naomi Alter and flutist Jane Masur in a heavenly concert followed by a luscious Valentine dessert buffet on the Oceanview Patio! Flutes of all shapes and sizes will be celebrated at this special afternoon of music by Aaron Alter, Blavet, Elgar, Charles Fernandez, Gounod, Mozart Flute and Harp Concerto, Vaughan Williams and more. Don't miss this musical afternoon of classical and popular romance!

Tickets $15 at www.SOAFluteOrchestra.com/tickets .