Valentine’s Chocolate & Wine Pairing

Celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with a sumptuous pairing of wine and chocolate at our winery!

Charlie & Echo wine maker Eric Van Drunen and Andrea’s Truffles chocolatier Andrea Davis will be on hand to guide you through five delicious pairings of locally-made chocolate and wine.

This special Valentine’s Day event is sure to sell out. Get your tickets online now for just $35 (Wine Club members receive 20% off)! Tickets are not available at the door.

When: Thursday, February 14th, from 6:30PM-7:30PM

Where: Charlie & Echo, 8680 Miralani Dr #113, San Diego 92126

Note:

* Only 24 tickets maximum.

* Tickets will not be available at the door – tickets must be purchased prior to the event.