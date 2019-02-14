Valentine's Day Couple's Cooking Class

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N , San Diego, California 91950

There's no better way to spend a Valentine's Day than a unique Farm-to-Picnic-Blanket experience in a beautiful spring garden! Join Olivewood Gardens for a couples cooking class. Take a guided tour of the garden, harvest herbs with your sweetheart, and learn new cooking techniques followed by a romantic candlelit mean in the garden.

We have two sessions available (5pm-7:30pm OR 6:30pm-9pm)

Please RSVP soon, as space is limited

