Valentine’s Day Cruise on San Diego Bay
Flagship Cruises & Events 990 N. Harbor Drive, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
On Thursday, February 14, 2019, come enjoy an exquisite gourmet meal for two aboard one of our luxury yachts. Share the beauty of San Diego's world-class waterfront views and indulge in the amenities of our comfortable, modern yachts. Enjoy music, dancing, professional service and a delicious meal from our gourmet kitchen onboard the ship. It's a Valentine’s Day dream you'll always remember.
Planning an extra special evening? Call (800) 442-7847 and ask about our Sweetheart's Celebration Package including a private window table for two, champagne and commemorative champagne flutes.
Your experience includes:
- Complimentary boarding champagne
- Three-course gourmet dinner
- Music and dancing
- Endless romantic views
Add hosted bar all evening long for only $30 per person. Includes premium liquor, wine and beer.
Simply select "Hosted Bar" during checkout.