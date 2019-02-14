Valentine's Day Dinner in the Barrel Room

Join Celebrity Chef Lauren Lawless and Team Gianni Buonomo for a romantic evening of decadent cuisine and award-winning wine.

Prosciutto Melon Gorgonzola Salad, Scallops ~ Forbidden Rice ~ Champagne Beurre Blanc, Red Wine Braised Short Ribs ~ Creamy Polenta ~ Citrus Gremolata, Chocolate Creme Brûlée ~ Mixed Berries ~ Aged Balsamic ~ Pistachio.

This event is limited to only 42 guests.