Valentine's Day Dinner in the Barrel Room
Gianni Buonomo Vintners Winery and Tasting Room 4836 Newport Ave, San Diego, California 92107
Join Celebrity Chef Lauren Lawless and Team Gianni Buonomo for a romantic evening of decadent cuisine and award-winning wine.
Prosciutto Melon Gorgonzola Salad, Scallops ~ Forbidden Rice ~ Champagne Beurre Blanc, Red Wine Braised Short Ribs ~ Creamy Polenta ~ Citrus Gremolata, Chocolate Creme Brûlée ~ Mixed Berries ~ Aged Balsamic ~ Pistachio.
This event is limited to only 42 guests.
Info
Gianni Buonomo Vintners Winery and Tasting Room 4836 Newport Ave, San Diego, California 92107 View Map
Food & Drink
Ocean Beach, Point Loma