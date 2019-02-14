Relish in the essence of romance with Valentine's Day dinner at the Grant Grill. A delectable multi-course meal designed for two includes prosciutto wrapped monkfish with cauliflower puree, caper and preserved lemon germolata; Australian wagyu beef cheek and loin; Colorado lamb rack with fresh apricot mostrada, saba and baby kale; completed with an array of decadent cheese and dessert plates. Guests also have the option to enjoy expertly selected French wine pairings for an additional $55.