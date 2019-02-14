Valentine's Day Dinner at the Grant Grill
The US GRANT 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA, 92101, San Diego, California 92101
Relish in the essence of romance with Valentine's Day dinner at the Grant Grill. A delectable multi-course meal designed for two includes prosciutto wrapped monkfish with cauliflower puree, caper and preserved lemon germolata; Australian wagyu beef cheek and loin; Colorado lamb rack with fresh apricot mostrada, saba and baby kale; completed with an array of decadent cheese and dessert plates. Guests also have the option to enjoy expertly selected French wine pairings for an additional $55.
Info
The US GRANT 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA, 92101, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown