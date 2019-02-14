Valentine’s Day Dinner at JRDN Restaurant

Rekindle Your Romance at JRDN this Valentine’s Day

The closest you’ll get to sex on the beach this Valentine’s Day is JRDN’s four-course dinner menu they’re serving up from February 14 to 16. Bring your favorite person and savor their delicious food and drink while taking in views of the Pacific Ocean. Don’t forget to try the Lobster Pot Pie or the 6 oz. Dry Aged NY Strip as well as the Pistachio Baklava. A wine pairing menu will also be available to complement your dinner. Pricing starts at $65 per person. Don’t miss out – reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (858) 270-2323 or visiting https://www.t23hotel.com/play/events/valentinesday/