Valentine's Day Dinner at Masters
Masters Kitchen and Cocktail 208 208 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA, San Diego, California 92054
An elegant dinner prepared specifically for Valentine’s Day by executive chefs at Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, including three courses and a dessert. The dinner can be paired with wine for an additional $15. To view the full menu visit https://www.mastersoceanside.com/valentines-day-special/.
Food & Drink, Holiday Events
Oceanside