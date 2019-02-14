Valentine's Day Dinner at Masters

Masters Kitchen and Cocktail 208 208 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA, San Diego, California 92054

An elegant dinner prepared specifically for Valentine’s Day by executive chefs at Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, including three courses and a dessert. The dinner can be paired with wine for an additional $15. To view the full menu visit https://www.mastersoceanside.com/valentines-day-special/.

Info
Masters Kitchen and Cocktail 208 208 South Coast Highway Oceanside, CA, San Diego, California 92054 View Map
Food & Drink, Holiday Events
Oceanside
760-231-6278
please enable javascript to view
