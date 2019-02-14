Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

This Valentine’s Day, Marina Kitchen located inside the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, dishes out romance with a swoon-worthy three- course prix fixe dinner menu, crafted by Executive Chef Aron Schwartz. Set in downtown San Diego, and boasting views of the breathtaking San Diego Bay, Marina Kitchen offers a romantic date-night setting complete with a decadent holiday-inspired menu. Toast the evening with complimentary champagne before diving into the Amuse! Dinner takes place on February 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. To make reservations call (619) 699-8222.

Menu highlights include:

Albacore Tuna

Duck Confit

Pan Roasted Ocean Trout

Brandt Beef Prime Filet

Valrhona Milk Chocolate Bombe