Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Marina Kitchen at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 333 West Harbor, San Diego, California 92101
This Valentine’s Day, Marina Kitchen located inside the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, dishes out romance with a swoon-worthy three- course prix fixe dinner menu, crafted by Executive Chef Aron Schwartz. Set in downtown San Diego, and boasting views of the breathtaking San Diego Bay, Marina Kitchen offers a romantic date-night setting complete with a decadent holiday-inspired menu. Toast the evening with complimentary champagne before diving into the Amuse! Dinner takes place on February 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. To make reservations call (619) 699-8222.
Menu highlights include:
Albacore Tuna
Duck Confit
Pan Roasted Ocean Trout
Brandt Beef Prime Filet
Valrhona Milk Chocolate Bombe