Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

to Google Calendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00

Marina Kitchen at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 333 West Harbor, San Diego, California 92101

This Valentine’s Day, Marina Kitchen located inside the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, dishes out romance with a swoon-worthy three- course prix fixe dinner menu, crafted by Executive Chef Aron Schwartz. Set in downtown San Diego, and boasting views of the breathtaking San Diego Bay, Marina Kitchen offers a romantic date-night setting complete with a decadent holiday-inspired menu. Toast the evening with complimentary champagne before diving into the Amuse! Dinner takes place on February 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. To make reservations call (619) 699-8222.

Menu highlights include:

Albacore Tuna

Duck Confit

Pan Roasted Ocean Trout

Brandt Beef Prime Filet

Valrhona Milk Chocolate Bombe

Info
Marina Kitchen at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina 333 West Harbor, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Food & Drink, Holiday Events, Special Events
to Google Calendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina - 2019-02-14 17:00:00