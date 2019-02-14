Valentine's Day at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

This Valentine’s Day Loews Coronado Bay Resort has romantic specials that will allow you to pamper or indulge that special someone.

Couples Sweetheart Retreat Package at Sea Spa

Throughout the month of February, enjoy a 50-minute Couple’s Gentle Swedish Massage and Couple’s South Sea Pedicure for $369. For reservations call 619-628-8770.

Crown Landing

Enjoy a three-course Valentine’s Day menu featuring items like Seared Scallops with Wild Mushrooms, Thumbelina Carrots, Black Garlic Puree and Lemon Foam as well as New York Strip with Potato Onion Mousseline, Lollipop Kale and Bone Marrow Butter. Indoor and outdoor marina view seating is available. Seating times are available from 5-10pm and the prix fixe menu is $40 per person. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.com.