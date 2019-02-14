Valentine's Day Murder Mystery Show - The Dinner Detective

The Handlery Hotel & Resort 950 Hotel Circle N., San Diego, California 92108

Get Valentine's Day Tickets To The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show!

America’s LARGEST interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing at the Handlery Hotel San Diego! At The Dinner Detective, you’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Info
The Handlery Hotel & Resort 950 Hotel Circle N., San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Mission Valley
866-496-0535
