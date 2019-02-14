Valentine’s Jazz Evening at The Abbey

Jazz up your love on Valentine’s Day! Take your Valentine back to the sublime romance of the 1910’s at San Diego’s historic venue, the Abbey on Fifth. Enjoy an intimate private table and bottomless champagne all evening long. Sultry jazz from Republic of Music will set the mood as you dine on savory hors d’oeuvres and divine desserts.

Thursday, February 14, 2019

The Abbey on Fifth Ave, 2825 5th Ave.

TIME: 8:00 PM–10:00 PM

VIP TIME: 7:30 PM–10:00 PM

PRICE: starting at $55–$75 per person* (*Tax and service charge additional)