Valentine Teas at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead

Invite a friend or loved one to tea at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead, now in its 7th year? This unique way to celebrate Valentines Day is presented by the Friends of Sikes Adobe, offered February 9th and 10th at 1PM or 3PM, and includes tea service, sandwiches, and sweets.

Any questions please email dvidal@sdrp.org. Seating is very limited. Make your reservation now ($15 each)

The beautifully restored Victorian Adobe farmstead welcomes you back in time to early San Diego and the days of pioneer farmers. Furnished with period antiques and staffed with knowledgeable docents, Sikes Adobe is the perfect place to travel back to simpler times and enjoy tea with friends and loved ones.

Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead is located at 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025

http://sikesadobe.org/events.html