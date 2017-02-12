Valentine's Couples Workshop: Seven Habits to Healthy Relationships

This Valentine's Day, give your relationship the gift of time and focus. Join Craig Lambert, LCSW on February 12th for this engaging one-day couples workshop - perfect for engaged couples, newlyweds, and all long-term relationships!

Enhance/Rekindle Your Love & Connection: Discover how to renew the love and intimacy that initially brought you together, and revive the spark in your relationship!

Improve Communication: Learn new ways to talk and listen, and how to become fully present in your relationship.

Expand Your Relationship Toolbox: Develop the skills to eliminate negativity and successfully navigate frustration and conflict.

All Participating Couples Receive:

- Workshop binder complete with exercises, activities, and research to facilitate continued growth as a couple beyond the workshop.

- Lunch and parking included

Cost: $210 per couple

To Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-couples-workshop-seven-habits-to-healthy-relationships-tickets-29587807930

Register today – There is no better gift to give each other this Valentine’s Day!