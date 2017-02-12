Valentine's Couples Workshop: Seven Habits to Healthy Relationships
Marriott La Jolla 4240 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla, California 92037
This Valentine's Day, give your relationship the gift of time and focus. Join Craig Lambert, LCSW on February 12th for this engaging one-day couples workshop - perfect for engaged couples, newlyweds, and all long-term relationships!
Enhance/Rekindle Your Love & Connection: Discover how to renew the love and intimacy that initially brought you together, and revive the spark in your relationship!
Improve Communication: Learn new ways to talk and listen, and how to become fully present in your relationship.
Expand Your Relationship Toolbox: Develop the skills to eliminate negativity and successfully navigate frustration and conflict.
All Participating Couples Receive:
- Workshop binder complete with exercises, activities, and research to facilitate continued growth as a couple beyond the workshop.
- Lunch and parking included
Cost: $210 per couple
To Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-couples-workshop-seven-habits-to-healthy-relationships-tickets-29587807930
Register today – There is no better gift to give each other this Valentine’s Day!
Info
Marriott La Jolla 4240 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map