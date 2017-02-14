Valentine’s Day at Cafe Sevilla

This Valentine’s Day, we are offering a Romantic 4-Course Prix Fixe Flamenco Dinner Show Performance + Salsa Dancing Package. The package includes a delicious 4-course prix fixe menu paired with a special flamenco show performance. All shows include complimentary entry to Sevilla Night Club where we have salsa dance lessons from 8:15-9:30pm and salsa dancing all night. You can indulge in a Bottle of Premium Champagne or Sparking Spanish Cava starting at $35. We have 5 show times throughout the evening including a 5pm performance for $59pp. Later show times include 6pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm and are $89 per person. We promise it will be “Love at First Bite!” For additional information, please visit http://www.cafesevilla.com/san-diego/valentinesday/. For reservations, please call 619-233-5979.