Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Come and celebrate a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner overlooking the scenic San Diego Bay with the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. Executive Chef Michael Poompan has prepared a delicious seafood inspired dinner that is perfect for two. The dinner will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. To make reservations call 619-522-3150.

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa 2000 Second St., Coronado, California 92118 View Map

