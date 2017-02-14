Valentine's Day Dinner Cruise

Pamper your loved one on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2017, with a gourmet meal aboard one of our luxury yachts. Share the beauty of San Diego's best views, with romantic moments and photo opportunities, from the city skyline to the Coronado Bridge and all along the harbor.

Indulge in the amenities of our comfortable, modern yachts decorated for Valentine's Day. Enjoy music, dancing, first-class service and a delicious meal from our gourmet kitchen.

Planning an extra special evening? Call (800) 442-7847 and ask about our Sweetheart's Celebration Package including a private window table for two, champagne and commemorative champagne flutes.