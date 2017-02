Valentine’s Dinner at Chandler’s

Make it a date, and savor every minute!

Enjoy our Valentine’s Four-Course Prix Fixe Dinner. Entrée selections include Ponto Surf and Turf (Herb Crusted Rib Eye and Lobster Risotto), Sesame Seared Ahi, Bourbon Brined Jidori Chicken and Farmers Market Pappardelle.

Located at Chandler’s at Cape Rey Carlsbad

1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad CA 92011

Reservations highly recommended

info@chandlerscarlsbad.com | 760-683-5500

http://www.chandlerscarlsbad.com/valentine-dinner.htm