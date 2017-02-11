Valentine's Dinner at Bernardo Winery
Bernardo Winery 13330 Paseo del Verano N., San Diego, California 92128
VINO VALENTINO! All-inclusive dinner at our 127 year old winery
Treat your special someone to a delightful evening of Romance at Bernardo Winery! Saturday, February 11th, 2017 ~ 6pm
Join us for an all-inclusive evening at the winery with your special someone. Save yourself the legwork of organizing a perfectly romantic night and leave it to us, we’ve planned a beautiful evening for you and your valentine ~
Passed and stationary appetizers
Buffet Dinner
Wine Bar
Live Music by Chini and Camberos
Photo Booth
Dessert Crepes made to order
Tickets on sale now! $160 per couple, All-inclusive.
Click the ticket link on this page or get your tickets in the winery tasting room. This dinner sells out, so get tickets early! 21+ only.
Info
