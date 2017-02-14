Valentine's Outdoor Movie
The Headquarters at Seaport District 789 West Harbor Dr., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Join us February 14th at 6pm for a Valentine's screening of Bonnie & Clyde in the Headquarters outdoor courtyard! The former Police Headquarters makes the perfect venue to watch this 1939 love and crime classic. With free admission, all you need to bring is blankets and chairs, a few friends or that special someone. We look forward to seeing you there!
Info
The Headquarters at Seaport District 789 West Harbor Dr., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
please enable javascript to view