Valentine's Outdoor Movie

to Google Calendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00

The Headquarters at Seaport District 789 West Harbor Dr., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Join us February 14th at 6pm for a Valentine's screening of Bonnie & Clyde in the Headquarters outdoor courtyard! The former Police Headquarters makes the perfect venue to watch this 1939 love and crime classic. With free admission, all you need to bring is blankets and chairs, a few friends or that special someone. We look forward to seeing you there!

Info

The Headquarters at Seaport District 789 West Harbor Dr., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Seaport Village

Visit Event Website

619-235-4013

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's Outdoor Movie - 2017-02-14 18:00:00