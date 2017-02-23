Every February, we celebrate a sort of antidote to That One February Holiday with stories about the less-than-Hallmark side of romance, sex, and relationships in our Dirty Talk showcase. This year is Swipe Left. Stories about online dating, about dating in general, about how we used to pass on and/or score with someone before technology made it so satisfyingly simple, and about what love means in the social network age. And of course, there'll be dirt.

Featuring:

Alix Sharp

Audrey Jacobs

Caty Schmitter

Daniel Wheaton

Jennifer Coburn

Jesse O’Sullivan

Sandra Hourani

Produced by Skyler McCurine and Jonathan Hammond

VAMP: Dirty Talk: Swipe Left

Thursday, February 23rd

8:30 PM

Whistle Stop Bar

2236 Fern St

San Diego, CA 92104

(619) 284-6784

$5 suggested donation

www.sosayweallonline.com