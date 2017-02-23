VAMP: Dirty Talk
Every February, we celebrate a sort of antidote to That One February Holiday with stories about the less-than-Hallmark side of romance, sex, and relationships in our Dirty Talk showcase. This year is Swipe Left. Stories about online dating, about dating in general, about how we used to pass on and/or score with someone before technology made it so satisfyingly simple, and about what love means in the social network age. And of course, there'll be dirt.
Featuring:
Alix Sharp
Audrey Jacobs
Caty Schmitter
Daniel Wheaton
Jennifer Coburn
Jesse O’Sullivan
Sandra Hourani
Produced by Skyler McCurine and Jonathan Hammond
Thursday, February 23rd
8:30 PM
$5 suggested donation
www.sosayweallonline.com
