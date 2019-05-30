VAMP: O! Nostalgia!
VAMP is So Say We All's monthly curated storytelling showcase, featuring incredible nonfiction stories on a theme, on the last Thursday of each month at Whistle Stop Bar. May's theme is "O' Nostalgia!." Is nostalgia pleasant? Dangerous? Our selected writers have interpreted the theme however they liked; that's the beauty of VAMP!
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102 View Map
