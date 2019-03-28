VAMP: You Had One Job
VAMP is So Say We All’s monthly curated storytelling showcase, featuring incredible nonfiction stories on a theme, on the last Thursday of each month at Whistle Stop Bar.
March’s theme, “You Had One Job,” celebrates the fails, the pitfalls, the “oh $#!%”s of work and life in general.
Thursday, March 28
8:30pm
$5 suggested donation | 21+
