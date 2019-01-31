VAMP: Season of the Witch
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
VAMP is So Say We All’s monthly curated storytelling showcase, featuring incredible nonfiction stories on a theme, on the last Thursday of each month at Whistle Stop Bar.
And Holy MOLY, what a way to kick-off 2019: with the theme “Season of the Witch!”
What does that conjure up in you? Actual witchcraft? Powerhouse women? Faith in crystals? Going full woo-woo? #MeToo? Our writers have interpreted the theme any way they’ve wanted to; that’s the beauty of VAMP!
Ages 21+, $5 suggested donation
Info
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Comedy, Performance
South Park