VAMP Storytelling Showcase: Roommates

Roommate stories are unavoidable and most of the time they're not necessarily just about the walls you share with someone else. And roommates take many forms: Our siblings as kids. College. College! Our significant others. That deadbeat we found on Craiglist. The roommate that would never leave. Our own kids. Our... cats? Maybe some of us have vowed to never, ever cohabitate with another creature as long as we live. And maybe we were the terrible roommates all along.

Featuring:

Nancy Cary

Jennifer Coburn

Tenley Lozano

Skyler McCurine

Melanie Redden

Brian Sherwin

Amy Wallen

Produced by:

Eber Lambert and Elaine Gingery

VAMP: Roommates

Thursday, September 28th

8:30 PM

Whistle Stop Bar

2236 Fern St

San Diego, CA 92104

(619) 284-6784

$5 suggested donation

www.sosayweallonline.com