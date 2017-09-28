VAMP Storytelling Showcase: Roommates
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
Roommate stories are unavoidable and most of the time they're not necessarily just about the walls you share with someone else. And roommates take many forms: Our siblings as kids. College. College! Our significant others. That deadbeat we found on Craiglist. The roommate that would never leave. Our own kids. Our... cats? Maybe some of us have vowed to never, ever cohabitate with another creature as long as we live. And maybe we were the terrible roommates all along.
Featuring:
Nancy Cary
Jennifer Coburn
Tenley Lozano
Skyler McCurine
Melanie Redden
Brian Sherwin
Amy Wallen
Produced by:
Eber Lambert and Elaine Gingery
