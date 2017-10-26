VAMP Storytelling Showcase: Teeth
Teeth: we eat with them, which is a good thing, so doesn't that mean teeth should be good things? But when our bones are on the outside of our bodies, they can be the stuff of nightmares. Biting, fangs, dentists, drills, plyers, root canals, fetishes, supernumareries... it's all real life body horror. And we're not the only creatures who have teeth.
Insert [bite/chew on/grind/digest/brush up on] stories joke.
Featuring:
Elaine Gingery
Ellen Wright
Julia Dixon Evans
Kevin Manly
Louise Julig
Milo Schapiro
Ryan Hicks
Produced by Jen Stiff and Ryan Bradford
8:30 PM
$5 suggested donation
www.sosayweallonline.com