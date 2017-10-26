VAMP Storytelling Showcase: Teeth

Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102

Teeth: we eat with them, which is a good thing, so doesn't that mean teeth should be good things? But when our bones are on the outside of our bodies, they can be the stuff of nightmares. Biting, fangs, dentists, drills, plyers, root canals, fetishes, supernumareries... it's all real life body horror. And we're not the only creatures who have teeth.

Featuring:

Elaine Gingery

Ellen Wright

Julia Dixon Evans

Kevin Manly

Louise Julig

Milo Schapiro

Ryan Hicks

Produced by Jen Stiff and Ryan Bradford

VAMP: Teeth!

Thursday, October 26th

8:30 PM

Whistle Stop Bar

2236 Fern St

San Diego, CA 92104

(619) 284-6784

$5 suggested donation

www.sosayweallonline.com

View Map
