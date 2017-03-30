VAMP Storytelling Showcase
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
VAMP is So Say We All's monthly curated storytelling showcase. This month's theme is "Lost in Translation." Stories of when signals are crossed. When we don't understand or when someone else doesn't understand us. When we're a fish out of water and away from home, maybe the language is different, maybe the food is different, or maybe we're the ones who do not make any sense.
Featuring:
Annmarie Houghtailing
Ari Honarvar
Becca Karpinski
David Elliot
Echo Boa
Kirk Faulkner
Marisa Crane
Produced by: Philo Mbong and Jessica Ripper
