Vanguard at Westminster Theatre Presents: Godspell

Godspell, one of the biggest off-Broadway and Broadway successes of all time, is based primarily on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. Audience member’s experience the parables of Jesus Christ come humanly and heartrendingly to life in the loving community created through the player’s interaction with their leader. The show also touchingly presents the story of Jesus' last moments beginning with the Last Supper.

Conceived by John Michael Tebelak, and featuring a sparkling, seminal score by Stephen Schwartz, Godspell boasts a string of recognizable songs such as, "Prepare Ye The Way Of The Lord," "Save The People," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "Bless the Lord," "All For The Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man,” "By My Side" led by the international hit, "Day By Day." Join us as we take a heartfelt journey through this beautiful story with music that speaks to the soul.

SHOW DATES: March 29, 30, 31, and April 5, 6, 7 & 12, 13, 14, 2019. SHOW TIMES: F/Sa: 7:00pm and Sun: 2:00pm. Ticket prices: $15 for military/student/senior (60+) and $20 for adults. Tickets will be available Feb. 11 and can be purchased at www.vanguardsd.org