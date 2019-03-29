VAVi Day at Petco Park
Petco Park 100 Park Blvd, Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
It's opening weekend for the Padres, and they're playing the 2014 World Series Champs, the Giants.
Experience MLB like never before: Pre-game with VAVi, enjoy games, giveaways, drinks, music and more, then once the game starts, head into exclusive seating in our VAVi section in Petco Park! After the game head over to Moonshine Flats/The Deck for VIP entrance to the after party. Ticket packages start at ONLY $32!
Ticket Package includes:
• Pre-game at Moonshine Flats and The Deck
• One free beer at Moonshine Flats and The Deck
• Exclusive VAVi section seating at the game
• VIP entrance to the after party at The Deck
Pre-Party starts at 4:30pm
Padres v. Giants starts at 7:10pm
After-Party starts Post Game
All ticket purchases are final. No refunds.